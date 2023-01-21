Skip to main content
Manchester United 'Interested' In Argentinian Striker

Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in an Argentinian striker ahead of the summer window.

The search for Manchester United's next striker is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window in 2023. Despite only now being in January, United are already beginning ground work for the summer.

Erik Ten Hag wants to bring a new number nine to Old Trafford, one that can become the centre piece of the new look squad going forward. A number of names have already been shortlist ahead of the process.

Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Benjamin Sesko have been long term targets and are well admired by United. However, a new report has suggested that the Red Devils are also interested in Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Martinez Player Profile

Lautaro Martinez is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a striker for Inter Milan and the Argentina national team. He began his professional career with Racing Club in Argentina, before moving to Inter Milan in 2018.

 At Inter, he quickly established himself as one of the best young strikers in the world, scoring goals consistently and helping the team win the Serie A title in the 2019-2020 season. He also has played a key role in the Argentina national team and has scored some important goals for his country.

The report comes from CalcioMercato, they say "Manchester United are ‘interested’ in Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez."

