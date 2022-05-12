Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Interested In Brazilian Forward Richarlison From Everton Following Several Exits In the Attacking Line This Summer

According to reports, Manchester United is interested in signing Brazilian Forward Richarlison from Everton. After the Red Devils announced they will not renew some strikers.

Following the confirmed exits of Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood, the Old Trafford side need to hire the services of a top class striker. And Richarlison could be the answer to that issue.

The 25-year-old has played 30 games for Everton so far, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists between the Premier League and FA Cup.

richarlison

The Nova Venecia born has a contract with the Merseyside club until June of 2024, but that would not stop the Red Devils from hiring the Brazilian forward.

According to Brazilian Outlet UOL, Manchester United is very interested in the striker, it was claimed that the Red Devils have made an approach for Richarlison, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

The report claims that the talented forward is preparing his departure from Everton this summer.

But would like to stay in the Premier League if possible, where Manchester United would welcome him.

The downside might be the 80 million euros release fee for his transfer Everton is expecting.

This number could go down if the Goodison Park side gets relegated, but only time will tell if the Old Trafford side is willing to go for the Brazilian.

Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game
Report: Manchester United Interested In Brazilian Forward Richarlison From Everton Following Several Exits In the Attacking Line This Summer

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
