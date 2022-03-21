Manchester United Interested In Everton Forward Richarlison

Manchester United are interested in Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison, according to reports in Brazil.

United's striking department currently consists of veterans 35-year old Edinson Cavani and 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Uruguayan looks highly likely to leave the club in the summer, with La Liga touted to be a possible destination for El Matador.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, on the other hand, is not definite due to the fact United may miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

With this scenario in mind, the club from the North-West are interested in Everton's star Brazilian, according to Goal Brazil.

As per the report, United are considering the idea of spending money behind Richarlison, having scouted him for at least the last two seasons during his time at Goodison Park.

Whether the player leaves his current club in the summer is a question as of now, where he joined from Watford for £45million during the 2018/19 season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |