Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Interested In Everton Forward Richarlison

Manchester United are interested in Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison, according to reports in Brazil.

United's striking department currently consists of veterans 35-year old Edinson Cavani and 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Uruguayan looks highly likely to leave the club in the summer, with La Liga touted to be a possible destination for El Matador.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, on the other hand, is not definite due to the fact United may miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

richarlison

With this scenario in mind, the club from the North-West are interested in Everton's star Brazilian, according to Goal Brazil.

As per the report, United are considering the idea of spending money behind Richarlison, having scouted him for at least the last two seasons during his time at Goodison Park.

Whether the player leaves his current club in the summer is a question as of now, where he joined from Watford for £45million during the 2018/19 season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

richarlison
Transfers

Manchester United Interested In Everton Forward Richarlison

By Soumyajit Roy2 minutes ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Manchester United See PSG Coach Mauricio Pochettino As Preferred Manager Option

By Rhys James16 minutes ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Interested in Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa

By Alex Wallace29 minutes ago
tuchel united links
News

Manchester United See Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Rumours As 'Media Talk'

By Rhys James47 minutes ago
Demiral
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in Juventus Defender Merih Demiral

By Alex Wallace52 minutes ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Declan Rice 'Interested' in Manchester United Move

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Rudiger
News

Manchester United Pushing to Seek Agreement With In-Demand Premier League Free Agent

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
united flag
Transfers

Manchester United Wrap Up Signing Of 18-year-old Midfield Prodigy

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago