Report: Manchester United Interested in Juventus Defender Merih Demiral

Manchester United are interested in Juventus defender Merih Demiral, according to new reports.

The Turkish International is currently on loan at fellow Serie A club Atalanta.

Demiral fell out of favour at Juventus despite being a very highly rated defender.

The defender managed to secure first team football at Atalanta this season, making 32 appearances so far.

The 24 year old is receiving attention from a number of clubs. 

Demiral

According to Turkish media outlet, Fanatik via Sport Witness, Demiral is attracting interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The defender joined Atalanta on loan in a deal which cost the club €5million.

Atalanta are said to have a purchase clause of around €28million which they plan to pay this summer.

Should United or any other of the European giants want to buy the Turkish defender then they wold have to present a much higher fee.

