Report: Manchester United Interested in Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of the summer transfer window as United prepare to replace the likes of Paul Pogba, according to a new report.

Rabiot has been linked with a move to United previously with a number of other clubs being linked to the Frenchman over the last few windows.

United are focusing on rebuilding their side under new manager, Erik Ten Hag, with a lot of focus set to be on midfield positions.

United are currently said to be advancing on a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona with clubs in talks over a price tag for the deal.

Ten Hag could sign more than one midfielder this summer with De Jong said to be the priority target.

According to a new report from Andrea Losapio via TUTTO Mercato "Agent Luis Ferrer has proposed Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United, who said they are interested. Rabiot’s valuation is around €15-20m."

The Frenchman hasn't had a great spell at Juventus with a lot of people criticising the midfielders performances.

Rabiot is known to play as a flat central midfielder but it is unknown if that he's the type of player that Ten Hag wants to sign.

