Report: Manchester United Interested In Liverpool Target Fabio Carvalho

Manchester United are set to step up their interest in Fulham sensation Fabio Carvalho after Liverpool failed to complete the signing of the youngster in January.

According to a report, United sent scouts to watch Carvalho play against Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

IMAGO / News Images

The report by the Daily Star, says that 'according to sources inside Old Trafford, they are now planning a hijack bid this summer in a last-ditch attempt to stop him heading to Anfield'.

The Daily Star go on to say that Carvalho's performance against City 'impressed so much that United have checked him out twice more since'.

United will face competition from their rivals Liverpool in the summer for the young winger with Jurgen Klopp's side having already negotiated a fee for the player.

Other Premier League clubs such as West Ham, Arsenal and Spurs are also rumoured to be keeping an eye on the player, according to the Daily Star report.

The fee was rumoured to be around £5million in January with a clause that would likely see Carvalho return to Fulham on loan.

