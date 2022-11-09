Skip to main content
Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker

IMAGO / LaPresse

Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker

Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in a Nigerian international striker from Napoli.

Manchester United fans are in a frantic state over the clubs need to bring in a striker in either of the next transfer windows in 2023. According to a new report, United may already be interested in a striker in Europe.

The pursuit of a striker in the current market is no easy task, many of Europe's elites are looking to recruit a new number nine. However, United will need to set aside some funds if they are to pull off a move.

There have been a number of players that have been linked with possible moves to United however none have been pursued in the striker role. It has been sounded out by fans as a must improve area of the pitch.

Erik ten Hag Southampton

A new report that has surfaced has suggested that United are interested in a striker from the Serie A. The Nigerian international is one that United have been linked to in the past.

According to the report from Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils are interested in Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker has impressed during his time in Italy.

The report states; "Victor Osimhen is of interest to Manchester United as they draft up their long and shortlists of goalscoring targets next year. Osimhen appeals to United as he has thrived in two of the major European leagues."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Victor Osimhen
Transfers

Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker

By Alex Wallace
Facundo Pellistri Manchester United
News

Manchester United Youngster Is Determined To Leave Club After World Cup

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea
Quotes

Manchester United’s David De Gea Reacts To Drawing Barcelona In UEFA Europa League

By Alex Wallace
luke shaw
News

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw Held Talks With Premier League Rivals Amid Contract Decision

By Alex Wallace
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
Opinions

The Glazers Must Follow FSG At Liverpool And Sell Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Joao Felix Atletico Madrid
Transfers

Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix

By Ben Patterson
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund
Transfers

Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Bosses Expect Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave In January

By Alex Wallace