Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker

Manchester United fans are in a frantic state over the clubs need to bring in a striker in either of the next transfer windows in 2023. According to a new report, United may already be interested in a striker in Europe.

The pursuit of a striker in the current market is no easy task, many of Europe's elites are looking to recruit a new number nine. However, United will need to set aside some funds if they are to pull off a move.

There have been a number of players that have been linked with possible moves to United however none have been pursued in the striker role. It has been sounded out by fans as a must improve area of the pitch.

IMAGO / Sportimage

A new report that has surfaced has suggested that United are interested in a striker from the Serie A. The Nigerian international is one that United have been linked to in the past.

According to the report from Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils are interested in Victor Osimhen. The Napoli striker has impressed during his time in Italy.

The report states; "Victor Osimhen is of interest to Manchester United as they draft up their long and shortlists of goalscoring targets next year. Osimhen appeals to United as he has thrived in two of the major European leagues."

