Report: Manchester United Linked With Olympiacos Star Dubbed 'The Next Abedi Pele'

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to bring in a 20-year-old midfielder touted as one of Europe's top talents from under the nose of their biggest rivals Liverpool.

Currently plying his trade for Greek giants Olympiacos, Guinea-born starlet Aguibou Camara has put Europe's top clubs on alert after a string of sensational performances this season.

IMAGO / ANE Edition

Comfortable across the midfield, Camara is capable of playing in a box to box role, however, is seen to be more comfortable further up the pitch behind the striker.

This is seen in his six goals and five assists so far this season, proving his eye for goal and ability to make late runs into the box from deep.

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Manchester United have added Camara to their scouting list with a view to making a move this summer.

This comes just months after bitter rivals Liverpool swooped in with a £4 million move for the Guinean, albeit unsuccessfully.

Any potential move from United would likely cost upwards of £20 million given the new found importance Camara has to this Olympiacos team.

