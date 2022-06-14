Report: Manchester United Interested In Porto Midfielder Vitinha

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Porto midfielder Vitinha as reports from Portugal suggest that the player could leave the club as soon as possible.

United are looking to add depth and quality to their midfield and have prioritised the signing of Frenkie De Jong in accordance with Erik Ten Hag’s desires.

However, Vitinha could be another option for United and according to new reports the club are interested in the player who spent time at Premier League side Wolves on loan.

Wolves did have an option to buy the player but were unable to exercise the option due to financial setbacks during COVID.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to new reports in Portugal, Porto are looking to raise funds this summer and are preparing to part ways with the talented midfielder.

A report from Record Portugal via Sport Witness has stated;

“There is a top Premier League club about to exercise the release clause of FC Porto's Vitinha - the midfielder has a clause set at €40m. One of the main interested parties in him is Manchester United.”

Vitinha would be a cheaper alternative to someone like Ruben Neves who United are said to be targeting this summer whilst pursuing a deal for De Jong.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon