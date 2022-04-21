Report: Manchester United Interested in RB Leipzig Konrad Laimer

Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in RB Leipzig midfielder and Austrian international Konrad Laimer.

United are targeting a move for the midfielder ahead of the arrival of Erik Ten Hag this summer.

Laimer has been a regular force in the midfielder of RB Leipzig for a number of seasons whilst building up a reputation for Austria at an international level.

Ralf Rangnick is also known to be a big admirer of Laimer due to his days as a director at the German club.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten BVB,” Manchester United are among teams interested in the Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer.”

Rangnick will possibly push for the signing of Laimer due to Rangnick’s new role at United alongside the new manager Ten Hag.

United will be looking to bolster their midfield options this summer and could also be set to lose midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag is set to be backed heavily by the board in his first window and will be supported by the influence of Rangnick.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |