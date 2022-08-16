Manchester United Interested In Signing Barcelona Right-Back Sergino Dest

According to recent reports, Manchester United is interested in signing Barcelona Right-back Sergino Dest.

Despite being encouraged to accept an incoming offer the American Right-back is interested in fighting for a spot in Barca's starting eleven.

Sergino Dest has a contract with Barcelona valid until June 2025, however, a message was sent to the defender when he was not called for the match against Rayo Vallecano.

Dest is feeling the pressure from the Spanish side as 'the Cules' are inviting the Defender to accept any offers if they were to arrive.

However, Sergino Dest insists on his stance of staying to fight his way into the first team as the player believes in his abilities, on top of that the Right-back feels good at Barcelona.

This only creates uncertainty for Manchester United as the club does not have much time left before the window closes and is urgently needing new signings.

According to reports from Spanish Outlet Mundo Deportivo: Manchester United are claimed to be leading the race to sign the Full-back.

The Blaugrana is hoping that Dest's need to add more playtime to his logs in order to play the World Cup with the United States, forces him to move and benefit Barca with the money of his transfer.

