According to reports, Manchester United would have its way clear to signing English midfielder Declan Rice, as the other big Premier League clubs are focused on different targets. The question is, would the West Ham Star Rice be willing to join a failing Old Trafford side?

Well, they are still Manchester United, one of the world's great clubs. Although in the last years, they have become a place not very attractive to sign for.

All this is due to mismanagement and failure to win the trophies. The Red Devils are likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League next season as they are out of the competition to end the year into the last four.

The Old Trafford side is eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal which has a game in hand, so the situation is not looking very good for Rangnick's side.

United's reputation has reached its lowest point which could lead to a transfer market tricky to navigate. Declan Rice may look at Manchester United and think about his career first and how he could wait for another team that could serve him better.

Even though West Ham does not want to release the young midfielder, they are most likely to do it. Older Hammers will recall on how Paul Ince left in 1989 for 1 million pounds to help begin the Old Trafford revolution under Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to claims from media ESPN. Manchester United want the 23-year-old midfielder Rice to become a modern-day version of Ince by adding tenacity, determination and leadership to a midfield desperately looking for depth and quality.

