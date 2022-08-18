Manchester United Interested In Signing Napoli Attacker

Manchester United have reportedly had their latest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected and are now said to be moving on to alternatives, one being a Napoli attacker that United were linked to in the past.

United are still looking to make a number of signings late on into the current summer transfer window, including adding a winger to the squad.

Erik Ten Hag wants attacking reinforcements immediately to be able to push on during his first season as manager.

The Dutch boss has identified alongside United’s hierarchy that Cody Gakpo and Antony were two targets he wanted.

However, a move for Antony has now been all but ruled out, however Gakpo remains a target.

United are now said to have moved on to yet another target, this time another player they have looked at in the past.

According to a new report from Italian transfer guru and well known journalist, Di Marzio, United are targeting Napoli attacker, Hirving Lozano.

In a new report, Di Marzio says; “Manchester United are interested in Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.”

It’s unclear whether the links to Lozano are true or not, however United are in the phase of scouting out and looking at alternative targets.

