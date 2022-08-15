Report: Manchester United Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder

Manchester United are still actively pushing to sign a midfielder this summer and are said to be pursuing a number of targets ahead of the closure of the transfer window and are now turning their attention to a Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

United are still pursuing a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong but are also said to be looking at other players to add in the position.

Adrien Rabiot from Juventus is another player that United are looking at and are closing in on signing this summer.

United however are also delving into other European targets and are now said to be interested in Sporting midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese international is of interest to a number of clubs including the likes of Wolves and more in the Premier League.

According to a new report from Record Portugal, United are interested in the midfielder.

“Manchester United are interested in Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes. He already rejected Wolverhampton & West Ham for bigger challenge. Tottenham also watching him.”

“Emissaries of #MUFC & Spurs were in fact present at the last Sporting game.” (to watch Nunes)

Nunes would be a good addition alongside De Jong, however signing the midfielder alone could highlight United’s incompetence once more.

