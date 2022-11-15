Manchester United Interested In Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

Manchester United are set to turn their attention to the striker market in the next two windows as they look to replace the likely outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo. United are currently exploring the next option for Ronaldo following his ‘disappointing’ interview.

Ronaldo has released an interview with Piers Morgan in which he delivers some explosive admissions about United, including his lack of respect for Erik Ten Hag. United are now looking at new options to lead their line.

According a new report that has surfaced today, United have been linked with a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Kylian Mbappe was another name that popped up in todays reports.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs ahead of the 2023 summer transfer window. However, Bayern Munich are said to be the club most interested in the Englishman.

The English striker may be older than Mbappe but possesses a consistent goalscoring record in the Premier League. United will need to replace Ronaldo with a goalscorer and Kane could be a top option.

Spurs are struggling this season under Antonio Conte but Kane had still been making a good contribution to a team struggling on the attacking front especially.

