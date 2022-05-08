Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Portugal Defender David Carmo From SC Braga

According to reports, Manchester United are very interested in signing SC Braga's Centre-back David Carmo.

After following reports about the possible exits of Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire from Old Trafford side this summer window.

Carmo has played 18 games with SC Braga this season, the left footed centre-back has scored one goal and has had two yellow cards.

The 22-year-old has a valid contract with his current club until 2025 which means, if United want the defender they will have to pay a release clause.

David Carmo

David Carmo with SC Braga

According to Outlet A Bola (via SportWitness): SC Braga is willing to sell their Centre-back only for the right price.

It was said that Manchester United scouts have been looking at the number 16's development this season.

The Portuguese side has put a minimum price tag of 40 million euros for the Aveiro born.

SC Braga knows that it is a high fee for David Carmo, but they also know very well what kind of player they have.

The main reason for the expensive price tag, is the player's growth and the remaining potential he could have left to exploit. The Red Devils could soon make a bid for Carmo.

