Manchester United Join Race To Sign Ajax Midfielder

Manchester United have a great relationship with the Dutch champions, Ajax. From Edwin Van Der Sar to the eventual transfer business that was completed in the summer.

United may have rustled a few feathers in Amsterdam after buying two of Ajax’s best players in the previous transfer window. Antony and Lisandro Martinez were both keen to leave and reunite with Erik Ten Hag.

However, Ajax can’t be too disheartened, United paid a substantial amount of money for the pair. Ten Hag could very well be prepared to sign even more players from his former club.

A new report has suggested that United are now prepared to join a number of elite sides in the pursuit of one midfielder in particular. The player in question is the talented Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican burst onto the European scene under Ten Hag last season. The midfielder was a target and subject of major interest from Chelsea in the last days of the previous window.

Alvarez is a versatile player with the ability to play as both a defensive midfielder and centre half. However Ajax would most likely once again ask for a substantial fee.

The report today came from CalcioMercato, they said;

“Manchester United have joined the list of top clubs who are eyeing Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Edson Alvarez, with Chelsea and Barcelona also keeping tabs on the Mexico star.”

