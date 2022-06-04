Skip to main content
Manchester United Join Race With Chelsea To Sign Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot could be heading to England following interest from multiple Premier League sides.

As per CalcioMercato, Chelsea have shown interest in Juventus midfielder Rabiot, and a new development is that it is thought that Manchester United has joined the race.

The 27-year-old has had a consistent year for a disappointing Juventus season, appearing 45 times in all competitions.

Rabiot

Rabiot is a serial winner, with five Ligue 1 trophies from his time at Paris Saint-Germain and many major other cups, including 2020 Supercoppa Italiana with The Old Lady.

The Frenchman has spent time in the city before, with a stint at Manchester City's academy in 2008.

United are looking to strengthen the centre of midfield after departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba this week.

With the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay unlikely to push the side into the top four, new manager Erik Ten Hag is looking outside the club for starting midfielders.

A name Ten Hag's team are heavily interested in this summer is Barcelona ace Frenkie De Jong.

It is reported that the Catalan club are wanting to sell players to help with the dire financial situation, and a high-profile sale such as the former-Ajax captain would certainly help that end.

