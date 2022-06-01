Transfer News: Manchester United Join The Hunt for Leicester City's Ben Nelson

Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Leicester City academy centre back, Ben Nelson according to Wayne Veysey and Pete O'Rourke.

The 18-year-old from Northampton has yet to make a senior appearance for the Foxes but has been playing for the Under 23s for the last two seasons, winning the Academy Player of the year in his first.

Whilst he hasn’t made his full debut, he has been involved with the senior squad which has gained him valuable experience when training with the established centre backs at the club.

Benjamin Nelson warms up ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Anfield, Mike Egerton

“When I look at the training sessions, I picked up little things through the older centre-backs and now have to try and mould that into my game. It just made me want to get another experience like that and carry on.” he told LCFC.com

Nelson has also been called up to England Under 18s and will be looking to add to his two appearances when they take on Croatia, Wales and Austria in a four-nation tournament held in Zagreb that starts on Tuesday 7th June.

Football Insider has said that Premier League scouts will be out at the tournament including Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City who will all have a keen interest as to how Nelson performs over the three games for the Young Lions.

With Erik Ten Hag showing his commitment to using academy players during his time at Ajax, could Nelson be one that fits the bill for the new United manager as he looks to build for the future?

