Skip to main content
Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker

IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker

Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to the United States in search of their new striker.

Manchester United are in much need of a new striker next year as their search for a number nine is set to ramp up. The Red Devils are set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 following a poor start to this campaign.

United are playing much better football under Erik Ten Hag with chance creation and number of shots majorly improving. The stats and results show that a striker is required as soon as possible.

A new report has suggested that United could now be set to look ‘across the pond’ to the MLS for their new central attacking man. A young striker has emerged as a possible interest.

Jhon Duran Chicago Fire MLS

A report from Alan Nixon today has stated that United have already ‘made contact’ with a striker from the MLS. Chicago Fire’s Jhon Duran is the player in question.

The 18 year old has a lot of interest from the Premier League already. Nixon suggests that United are ‘keen to buy’ the striker whos value sits at £10million.

The short report from Nixon says; “Manchester United have made contact to sign Chicago Fire striker Jhon Durán (18) and are keen to buy him. He is valued at £10m.”

The 18 year old Colombian has scored 8 goals and registered 3 assists in 27 MLS games for the Fire this season. United could be looking to the future with this one, however they do need to bring in a proven goalscorer as soon as they can. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jhon Duran Chicago Fire MLS
Transfers

Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Will Not Play For Manchester United Again Before World Cup Due To Injury

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

By Rhys James
Joao Felix
Transfers

Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reflects On Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag instructing players
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Blames Antony & Marcus Rashford Misses For Manchester United Draw

By Rhys James
Casemiro Manchester United Everton Goodison Park Premier League
Match Day

Casemiro’s Game In Numbers For Manchester United v Chelsea

By Alex Wallace
varane liverpool bangkok
News

Raphael Varane Substituted With Injury During Chelsea v Manchester United

By Alex Wallace