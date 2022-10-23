Manchester United Keen To Sign MLS Striker

Manchester United are in much need of a new striker next year as their search for a number nine is set to ramp up. The Red Devils are set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 following a poor start to this campaign.

United are playing much better football under Erik Ten Hag with chance creation and number of shots majorly improving. The stats and results show that a striker is required as soon as possible.

A new report has suggested that United could now be set to look ‘across the pond’ to the MLS for their new central attacking man. A young striker has emerged as a possible interest.

A report from Alan Nixon today has stated that United have already ‘made contact’ with a striker from the MLS. Chicago Fire’s Jhon Duran is the player in question.

The 18 year old has a lot of interest from the Premier League already. Nixon suggests that United are ‘keen to buy’ the striker whos value sits at £10million.

The short report from Nixon says; “Manchester United have made contact to sign Chicago Fire striker Jhon Durán (18) and are keen to buy him. He is valued at £10m.”

The 18 year old Colombian has scored 8 goals and registered 3 assists in 27 MLS games for the Fire this season. United could be looking to the future with this one, however they do need to bring in a proven goalscorer as soon as they can.

