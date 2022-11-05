Skip to main content
Manchester United Keeping Close Eye On Juventus Striker

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on a Juventus talent amid their striker search next summer.

Manchester United are reportedly set to be keeping their eye on a Juventus striker amid their striker search in the summer of 2023. United could be set to take advantage of Juventus’ poor form and UEFA Champions League doubt next season.

Erik Ten Hag is keen to add a striker to his squad next year. However, if United wanted to recruit some of Europe’s best talent then they too need to ensure they qualify for the Champions League.

United are playing in the Europa League this season following a poor end to the season in the last campaign. Under Ten Hag they look a much better side and are truly pushing for a top four finish this season.

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United

A clear area that needs improvement over the next windows is the addition of a natural striker to the side. With an out and out number nine coming in United would be able to play to their strengths with the talent they already have.

For example, Marcus Rashford is a lot stronger off the left hand side and could be even better with the addition of a number nine. United now may have their eye on a talent from Italian giants, Juventus.

According to a new report from Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath;

“Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Dušan Vlahović's situation, or more precisely Juventus’ slump in Serie A and whether they may lose their key players without Champions League football.”

Dusan Vlahovic Juventus UEFA Champions League
Manchester United Keeping Close Eye On Juventus Striker

By Alex Wallace

