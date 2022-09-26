Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Aston Villa Goalkeeper

Manchester United could be set to add a new goalkeeper to their ranks next summer.

Current United number one, David De Gea has a contract that runs out in the summer of 2023.

United are said to be making a decision on what to do in regards to activating the extension in De Gea’s contract.

United could be set to turn their attention to a new goalkeeper in the summer of 2023 and have outlined a possible target.

The player in question is none other than first choice Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez has made a good name for himself since arriving at Villa Park from Arsenal.

The Argentine has quickly become the first choice keeper at Villa and has had a number of top performances for the side, including against United.

Martinez has also made a name for himself on the international stage, including at the Copa America.

According to the new report from Football Insider, states that United are monitoring the keeper from Villa.

The report says; “Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. He is highly rated by United’s recruitment team and is regarded as one of the best keepers in the league. Villa value him at £45m.”

