Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

Manchester United are still in the dark surrounding who will play as their outright striker next season as the future of Cristiano Ronaldo hangs in the balance.

United could now potentially look elsewhere for striker options with Brentford’s Ivan Toney now said to be the next player that the Red Devils could turn their attention towards.

United have been using Anthony Martial as their out and out striker during the pre season matches so far with the lack of options in the number nine position, at the moment.

United aren’t expected to move for a striker should Ronaldo stay at the club, meaning that should the superstar leave Old Trafford, United could look to sign a new forward.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Toney performed to a great standard in the Premier League last season, being one of the league’s top goalscorer’s with 12 goals.

The striker also picked up five assists, registering a total of 17 goal contributions in the top flight in his first season.

According to a new report from the Mirror;

“Brentford striker Ivan Toney is attracting some serious interest from rival Premier League clubs this summer with Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds keen.

Those three clubs are all on the lookout for a goalscorer and Toney, who struck 14 goals and chipped in with six assists last season, fits the bill. Manchester United are also understood to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old’s situation.”

