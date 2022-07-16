Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

Manchester United are still in the dark surrounding who will play as their outright striker next season as the future of Cristiano Ronaldo hangs in the balance.

United could now potentially look elsewhere for striker options with Brentford’s Ivan Toney now said to be the next player that the Red Devils could turn their attention towards. 

United have been using Anthony Martial as their out and out striker during the pre season matches so far with the lack of options in the number nine position, at the moment. 

United aren’t expected to move for a striker should Ronaldo stay at the club, meaning that should the superstar leave Old Trafford, United could look to sign a new forward. 

Toney

Toney performed to a great standard in the Premier League last season, being one of the league’s top goalscorer’s with 12 goals.

The striker also picked up five assists, registering a total of 17 goal contributions in the top flight in his first season. 

According to a new report from the Mirror;

“Brentford striker Ivan Toney is attracting some serious interest from rival Premier League clubs this summer with Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds keen.

Those three clubs are all on the lookout for a goalscorer and Toney, who struck 14 goals and chipped in with six assists last season, fits the bill. Manchester United are also understood to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old’s situation.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Toney
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

By Alex Wallace11 seconds ago
lisandro martinez
Quotes

Where Will Lisandro Martínez Play for Manchester United?

By Seth Dooley46 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Persists On Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Signing For Manchester United - The Manager Wants The Dutchman To Arrive At Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Hakimi
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Likes PSG Right Back Achraf Hakimi As Internal Discussions Held

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Dutch Journalist Reveals What Manchester United Are Paying Ajax For Defender

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
Brian Brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Brian Brobbey to Leave RB Leipzig After Ringing Erik Ten Hag

By Seth Dooley8 hours ago
de gea
News

Erik Ten Hag Issues Injury Update On David De Gea & Raphael Varane Ahead Of Next Manchester United Tour Match

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Report: Bayern Munich Sporting Director Speaks About Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo

By Seth Dooley9 hours ago