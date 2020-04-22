Stretford Paddock
United tipped to make Upamecano approach

Alex Turk

Manchester United will enter the third transfer window of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as manager later this year and the rebuild is by no means complete yet.

The Reds have been widely touted to be targeting a winger - Jadon Sancho - and playmaker - Jack Grealish - as priorities, but there is another position seemingly in the fray to be bolstered.

Considering United splashed a world record fee for a defender - £80million - to sign new captain Harry Maguire from Leicester City last summer, many will be surprised to hear the club are in for another central defender.

According to numerous sources, the primary target in that area in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, and France Football claim United should come knocking at the door for his services.

It's believed that United are joined by Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in their interest.

However, Solskjaer is reportedly set to make an approach for the player the club showed around Carrington in 2016 before he opted to join Leipzig.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is entering the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga and is said to be available for an eye-catching €40million (£35million).

In the current market, that could prove to be a serious bargain in a position that is currently filled with plenty of uncertainty.

Victor Lindelof has acted as Maguire primary partner this season, however, it's unclear whether Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and even Eric Bailly will be at Old Trafford next season.

Axel Tuanzebe is also at the club to challenge for a starting spot, however, you'd imagine one more first-team option would have to come in, which makes the apparent Upamecano interest understandable.

