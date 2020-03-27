Smalling sale depends on Koulibaly pursuit

Chris Smalling is seemingly revitalising his career on loan at AS Roma this season and the Serie A club are looking to keep him beyond the summer.

However, his future could be impacted by the domino effect caused by Manchester United's interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the years but the speculation could climax at the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetto dello Sport, Roma's hopes of signing Smalling on a permanent basis will depend on whether United can complete a deal for Koulibaly.

The report claims United are prepared to let Smalling leave for good as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes another statement signing in defence.

Smalling isn't said to have made a decision on his future yet, but has settled to life in Italy with his wife Samantha, despite the difficult circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcos Rojo is also out on loan but is expected to depart permanently upon his return, whilst there are still question marks over Eric Bailly, mainly for his injury problems, and Phil Jones.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have formed a strong partnership in the heart of United's backline but Koulibaly would most likely walk into the starting picture.

It'd be a huge acquisition, with Napoli thought to value the 28-year-old at £90million, more than the world-record fee paid to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

This could seriously be an interesting story to keep tabs on.