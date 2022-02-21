Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United are Leading the Race to Sign Dutch International La Liga Star Arnaut Danjuma

Manchester United have emerged as sudden front runners to sign La Liga star and Dutch International Arnaut Danjuma according to reports.

Liverpool were leading front runners to sign Danjuma in the January transfer window but Villarreal were keen to keep the Dutchman having only signed him last summer - prompting Liverpool into signing Luis Diaz. 

Danjuma

According to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle, United are 'now the team with the best chance of signing the Dutchman'.

Danjuma has eight goals in 15 La Liga appearances and has also registered two assists for Villarreal in league competition this season.

Fichajes go on to say "the price will not be accessible at all (indicating that Villarreal will demand a high fee for the player) but that has not been a problem for United at any time."

The 25 year old plays primarily as a left winger, a position currently occupied by the likes of Marcus Rashford meaning that it could be a position in which United want to improve in or provide more depth for competition.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Manchester United are Leading the Race to Sign Dutch International La Liga Star Arnaut Danjuma

By Alex Wallace
54 seconds ago
Marcelo Brozovic
News

Manchester United Midfield Target Marcelo Brozovic Signs New Deal With Inter Milan

By James Ridge
25 minutes ago
Koke
News

Atletico Madrid Captain Koke 'Doubtful' to Face Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
48 minutes ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
Transfers

Report: Inter 'Considering' Move for Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

By Alex Wallace
1 hour ago
imago1009892330h
News

Manchester United Fans Urge Paul Pogba to Stay Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
David De Gea vs Aston Villa
News

'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future

By James Ridge
3 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reacts To Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: "We Were Sloppy, But The Goal Was A Foul"

By Rhys James
17 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
News

Paul Pogba's Influence in the Manchester United Dressing Room Reaffirmed Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

By James Ridge
18 hours ago