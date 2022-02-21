Report: Manchester United are Leading the Race to Sign Dutch International La Liga Star Arnaut Danjuma

Manchester United have emerged as sudden front runners to sign La Liga star and Dutch International Arnaut Danjuma according to reports.

Liverpool were leading front runners to sign Danjuma in the January transfer window but Villarreal were keen to keep the Dutchman having only signed him last summer - prompting Liverpool into signing Luis Diaz.

According to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle, United are 'now the team with the best chance of signing the Dutchman'.

Danjuma has eight goals in 15 La Liga appearances and has also registered two assists for Villarreal in league competition this season.

Fichajes go on to say "the price will not be accessible at all (indicating that Villarreal will demand a high fee for the player) but that has not been a problem for United at any time."

The 25 year old plays primarily as a left winger, a position currently occupied by the likes of Marcus Rashford meaning that it could be a position in which United want to improve in or provide more depth for competition.

