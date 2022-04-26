Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be leading the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer according to a report.
A new report has emerged that suggests that United are now leading the race to sign Benfica striker Nunez this summer.
United are understood to be in the market for a new striker this summer amid the departure of Edinson Cavani.
United are said to also be certain of signing a striker even if superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decides to remain at Old Trafford.
According to Diario AS, "United are leading the race for Benfica's Darwin Núñez, who is a request of Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag is 'in love' with Núñez."
"Several English clubs will meet with Jorge Mendes this week.
Nunez has already been heavily linked to United this summer.
The strikers price tag is believed to be around the £60-£70million mark should United want to sign the Uruguayan this summer.
It's understood that Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also both interested in signing the prolific goal-scorer this summer.
