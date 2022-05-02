Skip to main content
Manchester United Leading The Race To Sign Nigerian Forward Victor Osimhen From Napoli

According to reports, Manchester United are trying its best to close an agreement for the 23-year-old Victor Osimhen, the Red Devils would have already made an offer of over 100 million euros for the Nigerian International to Italian side Napoli.

Forward Star Osimhen looks to be United's favourite target to strengthen their attack at Old Trafford.

The Nigerian Forward has 29 appearances for Napoli, scoring 17 goals and providing 6 assists in all competitions since his arrival in 2021.

Victor Osimhen

IMAGO / Fotoagenzia

It was claimed by Italian media Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness). 'Napoli does not want to give discounts' referring to forward star Osimhen.

They highlight a meeting between Napoli directive Cristiano Giuntoli and the Nigerian's agent, Roberto Calenda, where it was made clear that 'Manchester United have decided to move to place themselves ahead of everyone'.

Despite the fact that the charm of the Red Devils is irresistible for Osimhen who's openly a United fan. 'Napoli have no intention of giving discounts' 

The intention of the Red Devils is to negotiate a better price for the outstanding forward however, Napoli have stated that bonuses and fixed base prices are never going to be below 100 million euros.

Originally Napoli requested 110 million euros, which means they will let Osimhen go for the right offer.

