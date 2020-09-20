Manchester United look to be on the prowl for defensive reinforcements and are set to step up their pursuit of FC Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his side start the 2020/21 season with a dismal 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The performance epitomised why United have been heavily linked with bolstering their defensive options during the transfer window.

Following the sour loss, Fabrizio Romano has provided fans with a positive update regarding the club's focus ahead of the October 5 transfer deadline.

Romano has stated that bringing in a left-back and right-winger remains a priority for United, while a centre-back arrival is also a possibility.

The report most interestingly mentions that United continued negotiations with Telles' agents on Saturday night.

It's also mentioned that the Reds are 'monitoring' and considering an opening bid for the player, who will 'push to leave Porto' in the coming days.

United have already missed out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur this 'summer', and if the same happens with Telles, Romano claims there is a third alternative.

Many supporters would agree that the club's priority shouldn't be a left-back, but instead a central defender after such a woeful showing against Palace.

Luke Shaw needs competition though, and although Telles wouldn't be enough to solve Solskjaer's problems, it'd hopefully be the start of an active end to the window.

