SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Man United left-back target to push for a move away this week

Alex Turk

Manchester United look to be on the prowl for defensive reinforcements and are set to step up their pursuit of FC Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his side start the 2020/21 season with a dismal 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The performance epitomised why United have been heavily linked with bolstering their defensive options during the transfer window.

Following the sour loss, Fabrizio Romano has provided fans with a positive update regarding the club's focus ahead of the October 5 transfer deadline.

Romano has stated that bringing in a left-back and right-winger remains a priority for United, while a centre-back arrival is also a possibility.

The report most interestingly mentions that United continued negotiations with Telles' agents on Saturday night.

It's also mentioned that the Reds are 'monitoring' and considering an opening bid for the player, who will 'push to leave Porto' in the coming days.

United have already missed out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur this 'summer', and if the same happens with Telles, Romano claims there is a third alternative.

Many supporters would agree that the club's priority shouldn't be a left-back, but instead a central defender after such a woeful showing against Palace.

Luke Shaw needs competition though, and although Telles wouldn't be enough to solve Solskjaer's problems, it'd hopefully be the start of an active end to the window.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrice Evra gives scathing rant after Crystal Palace batter Manchester United

Patrice Evra provided Sky viewers with a scathing rant after Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

by

Tony otieno

Donny van de Beek reacts to goalscoring debut in 'really bad' Manchester United performance

Donny van de Beek has labelled Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace as 'really bad,' following a debut goal.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends Manchester United transfer message after Crystal Palace defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent the Manchester United board a transfer message after watching his side lose 3-1 to Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Manchester United's main Premier League focus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained Manchester United's main Premier League focus this season.

Alex Turk

Confirmed Manchester United XI: Crystal Palace (H)

Find out how Manchester United line up against Crystal Palace in this evening's Premier League opener.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on relationship with Anthony Martial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his relationship with Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Early Team News: Crystal Palace (H)

Take a look at the early Manchester United team news ahead of this evening's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

Manchester United agree personal terms with Liga NOS defender

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Porto defender Alex Telles, but are yet to submit an appropriate bid.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's transfer window hasn't gone to plan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Manchester United's transfer window hasn't gone to plan so far.

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes demonstrates winning mentality ahead of season opener

Bruno Fernandes' most recent comments emphasise why Manchester United need more players like him in the squad.

Alex Turk