Report: Manchester United Line Up For Barcelona Defender, As They 'Prepare' Move For Bundesliga Replacement

Report: Manchester United Line Up For Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo, As They 'Prepare' Move For Bundesliga Replacement

According to recent claims in Germany, Manchester United are looking at bringing Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, with his contract expiring the upcoming year.

One of the most sought out youngsters in the market is Uruguay centre-back Ronald Araujo, after solidifying a starting spot in the Barcelona first team at just 22 years old.

The Spanish Giants are hoping to extend his contract, but have found it difficult to do so after getting a few extension offers turned down by the player and his entourage.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Araujo's current contract ends in 2023, and if things do not resolve soon then it is more than likely than a departure from Spain will be on the books in the upcoming window.

According to recent claims from German outlet SportBild via SportWitness, Manchester United are lining up a move for the player who is followed by multiple clubs around Europe.

It is mentioned that Barcelona are already looking at his potential replacement, with Matthias Ginter from Borussia Monchengladbach their first choice.

The possibility of a move materializing to Old Trafford would all depend on Barcelona's offer and Araujo's willingness to extend his contract in the next few months.

This one will certainly be a big story to keep an eye on as Ragnick and the Manchester United board search for yet another piece to complement their defence.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |