Manchester United Lining Up Bid To Sign Jan Oblak

Manchester United may have now found a replacement for David De Gea next summer. A new report suggests they are lining up a bid for a talented senior goalkeeper.

Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak has been named as a possible suitor for De Gea in a new report. The 29 year old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past.

Oblak is still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and at 29 could still play at the top level for around 4-5 years. The Slovenian has been a reliable and consistent performer for Atletico.

IMAGO / AFLO

The goalkeeper has a market value of around £50million but United could sign him for less. However, the Red Devils could of course opt for a keeper who is much younger and would be the number one for the next decade.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have been linked with Diogo Costa and more but would have to compete for the signature of such talent. The new report today from Fichajes, states United would be the only party interested in Oblak.

Their report says; “Manchester United are lining up a bid for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, who has been identified as their preferred replacement for David de Gea.”

