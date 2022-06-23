Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Lining Up Dean Henderson Replacement

Manchester United are looking at signing Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to replace the departing Dean Henderson at Old Trafford next season, according to a report.

United are close to loaning out Henderson to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, and are looking to bring in someone as his replacement.

And according to journalist Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the 20-times English top flight champions have initiated talks with Championship side Watford over the signing of their goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

According to the report, United have earmarked the Austrian shotstopper as one of the players to replace the departing Henderson at the club next season.

imago1010855287h

Bachmann still has two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road, and hence could command a fee.

A report from Daily Mail also adds that the English giants are looking at a number of budget options including Bachmann to replace Dean Henderson.

The Mancunian side are looking to bring in someone to create competition with Tom Heaton to be the understudy of the United no.1 David De Gea.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

imago1010855287h
Transfers

Manchester United Lining Up Dean Henderson Replacement

By Soumyajit Royjust now
imago1009555082h
Transfers

Dean Henderson On The 'Brink' Of Leaving Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy10 minutes ago
imago1011944358h
Transfers

Price Tag Revealed For Several Manchester United Transfer Targets

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Three Of Erik Ten Hag's Main Manchester United Targets Now 'Ruled Out'

By Rhys James12 hours ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

Report: This Is What Danish Midfielder Christian Eriksen Has Said So Far About A Transfer Move To Manchester United

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Malcolm Ebiowei
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano On Malcolm Ebiowei 'Set To Sign For Crystal Palace' - The Star Will Not Join Manchester United This Summer

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Rabiot
Transfers

Report: French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Rejects Newcastle Amid Manchester United & Chelsea Interest

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
bachmann
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Set To Make Move For Daniel Bachmann

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago