Manchester United Lining Up Dean Henderson Replacement
Manchester United are looking at signing Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to replace the departing Dean Henderson at Old Trafford next season, according to a report.
United are close to loaning out Henderson to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, and are looking to bring in someone as his replacement.
And according to journalist Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the 20-times English top flight champions have initiated talks with Championship side Watford over the signing of their goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.
According to the report, United have earmarked the Austrian shotstopper as one of the players to replace the departing Henderson at the club next season.
Bachmann still has two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road, and hence could command a fee.
A report from Daily Mail also adds that the English giants are looking at a number of budget options including Bachmann to replace Dean Henderson.
The Mancunian side are looking to bring in someone to create competition with Tom Heaton to be the understudy of the United no.1 David De Gea.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon