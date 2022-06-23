Manchester United Lining Up Dean Henderson Replacement

Manchester United are looking at signing Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to replace the departing Dean Henderson at Old Trafford next season, according to a report.

United are close to loaning out Henderson to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, and are looking to bring in someone as his replacement.

And according to journalist Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the 20-times English top flight champions have initiated talks with Championship side Watford over the signing of their goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

According to the report, United have earmarked the Austrian shotstopper as one of the players to replace the departing Henderson at the club next season.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Bachmann still has two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road, and hence could command a fee.

A report from Daily Mail also adds that the English giants are looking at a number of budget options including Bachmann to replace Dean Henderson.

The Mancunian side are looking to bring in someone to create competition with Tom Heaton to be the understudy of the United no.1 David De Gea.

