Report: Manchester United Linked With RB Leipzig Star Christopher Nkunku - Ralf Rangnick Is 'A Big Fan'

Manchester United would like to sign Red Bull Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku this summer, with manager Ralf Rangnick a 'big fan' according to reports.

Manchester United has had issues with the forward line this season. An aging Cristiano Ronaldo, and inconsistency from the likes of Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford has forced the Red Devils to look into the market for a solution.

IMAGO / Hartmut Bosener

With that in mind, one player who has taken the spotlight is French forward Christopher Nkunku.

RB Leipzig's number 18 has scored 30 goals and provided 19 assists in 44 matches played in all competitions so far this season, positioning himself as one of the best players in Europe.

It is claimed that European elite clubs are interested in signing him. However, the team who signs the forward will have to pay a price tag of 65 million euros.

Christopher Nkuku has been linked to the Red Devils for several months already as Ralf Rangnick's side is very interested in signing the French star.

German magazine SportBILD (via SportWitness.com) has claimed that it's going to be hard for the French forward to become part of the Old Trafford side.

They have stated that Manchester United 'would like' to reach a deal with the German side, but due to lack of Champions League revenue, they must now 'tighten their belts'.

Also they are not a hundred percent sure about Christopher Nkunku's singing, since it hasn't yet been decided who's going to be the next manager.

Rangnick is a 'big fan' of the forward, having signed him for RB Leipzig from PSG in 2019. The Manchester United manager has sent his recruiters to watch the number 18, because it is claimed 'they were not even looking at him'.

On the other hand, we also have to look at the Red Devils' current position on the table. Manchester United might just fail to qualify for the Champions League, making it even more difficult for the 24-year-old forward to play in the city of Manchester.

The newspaper also claims that 'past glory' alone is not attractive enough for RB Leipzig forward to play at Old Trafford.

