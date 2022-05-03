Skip to main content
Manchester United Linked To Argentina Forward Lautaro Martinez From Inter Milan

According to reports, Manchester United is on the run for signing Argentinian Forward Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan amid interest from Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

The fact that young forward Lautaro Martinez has the eyes of the European elite clubs pointed at him is no surprise. Given that his numbers speak for themselves.

The 24-year-old has played 45 games for Inter Milan in the current season, managing to score 21 goals and helping his team with 3 assists.

Lautaro with Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez at Inter

The Red Devils are expecting a few departures from their striker pool when the season is over.

These are most likely to be Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani. As their season was not what everyone expected, they are now looking for other opportunities on other teams.

Meaning that the Old Trafford side needs to sign a new, young striker for the long term and the Argentinian born could be the perfect suit for those needs. 

According to Sky Sports: Manchester United took the next step and made an official offer to Inter Milan of 50 million euros along with Anthony Martial in exchange for Lautaro Martinez.

