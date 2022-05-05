Skip to main content
Manchester United Linked To German Centre-Back Armel Bella-Kotchap Amid Interest From Several Premier League Clubs

Manchester United are very interested in Bundesliga Centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap. However, the Red Devils are facing competition from several Premier League sides

The young 20-year-old has played 25 games for VfL Bochum this season and has been very consistent throughout the year.

The French born has a contract with the german side until June 2024. Nonetheless many Premier League elite clubs are on the race for the defender's signature.

Armel Bella-Kotchap

After being known that several giants want the centre-back, his departure from the Bochum side is most likely to happen.

As the player himself has looked for an English consultancy with the view of moving to the Premier League this summer, with also Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all keen of the defender.

According to Outlet Bild: A move to England is set to happen in the upcoming transfer window, with the german side eager to hear offers for Armel Bella-Kotchap.

If the Old Trafford side is to sign the German defender. Bochum will not take less than a 10 million euros fee to reach an agreement.

Armel Bella-Kotchap
Transfers

Manchester United Linked To German Centre-Back Armel Bella-Kotchap Amid Interest From Several Premier League Clubs

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
