Report: Manchester United Linked With Bundesliga Goalkeeper

Blick and Fabrizio Romano are reporting that Manchester United have shortlisted Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer as a potential goalkeeping reinforcement.

Last week, Dan Sheldon and Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic revealed that Manchester United were widening their budget and scoping their attention for an adequate no.2 goalkeeper.

This is a consequence of Dean Henderson's loan move to Nottingham Forest and Erik ten Hag's ambition to 'genuinely challenge' David de Gea.

With this in mind, United have raised both the salary cap and transfer budget for a goalkeeper to 'bring in a profile that suits Ten Hag’s needs.'

Sheldon and Whitwell had indicated Alex McCarthy of Southampton and Martin Dubravka of Newcastle as potential incomings.

De Gea has endured a painful and revealing start to the Premier League season.

The Spaniard made an embarrassing unforced error for Brentford's first goal, whilst the second goal conceded displayed a lack of astute decision-making when immersed in ten Hag's possession-based system.

Swiss outlet Blick are reporting that United have shortlisted a Bundesliga goalkeeper to join ten Hag's squad.

According to Andreas Böni of Blick, United may lodge a bid for Borussia Mönchengladbach's Yann Sommer.

The club are said to be interested in the player and have been internally discussing a move.

The 33-year-old Switzerland international has made 326 appearances for the German side and was included in the 2019-20 Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United have in fact shortlisted Sommer as one of three options.

Whether this is genuinely strong interest or whether it is a tactic laid on for Mönchengladbach - who have presented a three-year contract extension to Sommer - to offer a higher salary to their goalkeeper remains to be seen.

Although United are in pressing need for a goalkeeping reinforcement, the transfer rumour mill is indeed beginning to go into overdrive.

