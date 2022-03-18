Skip to main content
Manchester United 'Literally Fighting' For Real Sociedad Forward Alexander Isak

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak has been the centre of speculations about a potential summer move, and Manchester United's name has once again been linked to him.

The Swedish striker has been in demand since January window, when he was linked with a move to North-London based Arsenal.

However, the forward remained at the Spanish club beyond the winter window but the same cannot be same about coming summer.

A lot of clubs have been credited with interest in him, including English ones.

isak

According to Diario AS (h/t Sport Witness), Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are 'literally fighting' for his signature. 

Real Sociedad are said to have accepted the fact they must listen to the offers that will come for their target man.

Two reasons behind this mentality have claimed to be the offers the Spanish side can receive for Isak, and the other one being the fact Sociedad president gave his word to the player to negotiate a sale in case any offer comes from a 'powerful club'.

