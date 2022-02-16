Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal All 'Keeping A Close Eye' On Premier League Midfielder

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be keeping a close eye on the highly rated Kalvin Phillips, according to a report.

'Red Devils' supporters have been crying out for the club to bring a midfielder to Old Trafford during the past two transfer windows.

United are said to be amongst a host of Premier League 'giants' that are keeping an eye on Leeds United's Phillips, according to 90min.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

90min are reporting that Leeds and Phillips are yet to reopen negotiations over a new contract. The England international's current deal at Elland Road expires in 2024.

Phillips was a key player during England's UEFA Euro 2020 campaign which saw them reach the final of the tournament before losing out on penalties to Italy.

The 26 year old was named as England's player of the year for 2020/2021, which attracted interest to the player in the January transfer window.

It's known information that West Ham United placed a shock bid of £50million for the midfielder near the tail end of the January window but nothing materialised.

Phillips' agent Kevin Sharp confirmed earlier this month that the player wanted Leeds to engage in talks over a new deal but nothing has progressed, report 90min.

With the speculation arising around Phillips' future and with the host of big names involved, the pressure will be mounted on the Leeds hierarchy to negotiate a new deal

