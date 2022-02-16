Report: Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus Show Interest In Highly Rated Roma Star

Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus are all showing interest in one of Roma's highly regarded talents, according to a report.

With United having not made any new additions to their squad in the January transfer window, the Summer window will be key to improvement for the 'Red Devils'.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, United are one of three clubs interested in Roma's Nicolò Zaniolo.

The 22 year old winger, formerly of Inter Millan joined Roma for a small fee of just £4million in the Summer of 2018. The Italian international was included in a swap deal with Radja Nainggolan at the time.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The young starlet has been impressing in the Serie A, scoring 12 goals in 73 appearances in the Italian top flight. Zaniolo has also featured seven times in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Despite primarily playing as a right winger in recent times, Zaniolo has played the majority of his games as an attacking midfielder, scoring a total of 28 goals and registering 10 assists.

The Italian international suffered a season ending knee injury at the tail end of last season which ruled him out of Italy's UEFA Euro 2020 winning campaign.

The winger's current contract at Roma expires in the summer of 2024 with reports suggesting that his 'contract renewal is still blocked'. The 22 year old is said to be admired highly by manager Jose Mourinho.

Despite Mourinho being an admirer of Zaniolo, Roma chief Tiago Pinto has not guaranteed that the Italian will stay.

'I cannot hide that I am surprised by all this noise around Zaniolo, we are in an era where Lionel Messi left Barcelona.

'No director can say that a player will not be sold. Zaniolo is one of the main players of Roma, he has a contract until 2024, it's time to talk about the team.'