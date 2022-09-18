Manchester United & Liverpool Looking At Signing Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri made the headlines today as he became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League.

The Arsenal youngster came on against Brentford at the age of just 15, making him the youngest ever player to play in the English top flight.

However, a new report has stated that Ethan Nwaneri already has admirers in the Premier League in the form of Manchester United and Liverpool.

The report has suggested that the two giants are looking to possibly sign the youngster.

The other Premier League giant also linked to the possible signing of the midfielder is Manchester City.

Nwaneri has been internally making a name for himself at Arsenal before making his senior debut on Sunday.

Strong performances and a good ethic allowed the player to be granted Premier League minutes by Mikel Arteta.

It's unclear how long the trio of clubs have been looking at the youngster for, however they are all admirers of the talented young player.

United are so far, the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

The report about Ethan Nwaneri comes from The Secret Scout states; "Ethan Nwaneri makes his senior Arsenal PL squad at 15 today — Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool looking to sign him."

The youngster could be one to keep an eye on in the near future.

