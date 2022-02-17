Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona All 'Monitoring' Serge Gnabry Situation at Bayern Munich

Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are all monitoring the current situation regarding contract talks between Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The German winger currently has a contract until 2023, which the Bundesliga club want to extend.

Serge Gnabry

According to a report by Fussball Transfers who follow on from Kicker, Gnabry would like to remain at Bayern but the club and player are yet to find an agreement due to  'his role in Julian Nagelsmann's system'.

Bayern's current system of play sees Gnabry feature on the wing in front of a back three which requires the German to use defensive qualities, something the 26 year old is reportedly not a fan of.

Despite the current uncertainty of the wingers future, Fussball Transfers go on to say that 'it would be a big surprise if the right-footed player didn't wear the FCB jersey after 2023'.

If the club and player fail to find an agreement then it's reported that the four linked clubs, including United, would be 'lying in wait' of the German winger.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona All 'Monitoring' Serge Gnabry Situation at Bayern Munich

1 minute ago
Raphael Varane
News

Manchester United Given Edinson Cavani And Raphael Varane Fitness Hope Ahead Of The Leeds United Game

1 hour ago
imago1009761837h
Quotes

Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi Insists Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial is "Happy" in Spain

3 hours ago
Antoine Griezmann
News

Atletico Madrid Star Antoine Griezmann Returns To Training Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

3 hours ago
Ralph Hasenhuttl
News

Southampton Manager Ralph Hassenhuttl Refuses to Be Drawn Into Manchester United Speculation

4 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Brighton
News

Report: Paul Pogba Set To Reject Manchester United Extension With Chelsea and Real Madrid Lurking.

4 hours ago
Rio Ferdinand, John O'Shea
News

Manchester United Legends To Face Liverpool FC Legends For Manchester United Foundation

5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Report: PSG Interested In Signing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

5 hours ago