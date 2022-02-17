Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona All 'Monitoring' Serge Gnabry Situation at Bayern Munich

Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are all monitoring the current situation regarding contract talks between Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The German winger currently has a contract until 2023, which the Bundesliga club want to extend.

IMAGO / Passion2Press

According to a report by Fussball Transfers who follow on from Kicker, Gnabry would like to remain at Bayern but the club and player are yet to find an agreement due to 'his role in Julian Nagelsmann's system'.

Bayern's current system of play sees Gnabry feature on the wing in front of a back three which requires the German to use defensive qualities, something the 26 year old is reportedly not a fan of.

Despite the current uncertainty of the wingers future, Fussball Transfers go on to say that 'it would be a big surprise if the right-footed player didn't wear the FCB jersey after 2023'.

If the club and player fail to find an agreement then it's reported that the four linked clubs, including United, would be 'lying in wait' of the German winger.

