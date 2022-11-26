Manchester United Looking At Napoli Defender Kim Min-Jae

Erik ten Hag proved that he has a good eye for new signings with the additions he brought in during the summer transfer window. Now the Dutchman reportedly wants to bring a new defender to Manchester United.

Ten Hag’s rebuild of United will likely continue into 2023 with both the winter and summer windows incredibly important The Red Devils will need to make a couple of signings in January if they are to finish in the top four.

The new United boss now reportedly has his eye on a centre back who has majorly impressed in the Serie A as well as on an international stage. Lisandro Martinez was Ten Hag’s first central defensive signing and he has proved to be worth his price tag.

According to a number of new reports, Ten Hag is turning his attention to Napoli centre back Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean is currently playing in Qatar with his country.

Journalist Carlo Garganese recently said; “I do know that Manchester United are looking at him [Min-Jae].”

The defender has a reported release clause of around £43million which some people believe is quite a reasonable price for someone of his talent. The current Napoli player looks like a top talent.

