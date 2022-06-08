Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Looking at Signing RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku

Manchester United could now reportedly turn their attention to signing RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku this summer according to a new report.

United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer with Erik Ten Hag keen on providing support for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are in the market for attackers amongst a number of other positions ahead of the summer transfer window with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez being a priority.

Despite United’s heavy interest in Nunez, rivals Liverpool are said to be preparing a bid for the striker as the Merseyside club are also rumoured to be his priority destination.

Darwin Nunez with Benfica

United may now turn their attention to another target with Benfica set to be looking at a bidding war between the two clubs.

The Portuguese club are reportedly wanting to hold out for a fee in the region of £70-80million for Nunez with United not wanting to spend the said figure for the player.

In a new report from Rob Dawson of ESPN, United could turn their attention to another attacking target. 

Dawson reports;

“Manchester United are looking at signing Christopher Nkunku.”

However, United could struggle to sign the player due to the loss of Ralf Rangnick at the club.

Rangnick was the man who forwarded Nkunku to United due to his knowledge of the player from his time at RB Leipzig. 

