Transfer News: Manchester United Looking to Seal Pau Torres Deal This Summer

Erik Ten Hag will have a plan of what he wants his vision of Manchester United to be and that may well be bringing in one of Europe's top defenders.

Pau Torres has been solid in a very well drilled defence under Unai Emery at Villarreal, which had caught the attention of United scouts and former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only 12 months ago.

Pau Torres in action for Villarreal IMAGO / NurPhoto

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that a deal for the Spanish international was 'gathering pace' to link up with the Old Trafford side.

The 25-year-old has said he would prefer to join Ten Hag at United, according to reports on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur also showing an interest in strengthening their defence over the summer.

Torres on international duty for Spain IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Emery won't be keen to relinquish the services of the central defender, who has been capped by his country 17 times, but as managers say, every player has a price. The expected fee is to be around £51million, as set out in his latest contract buy out clause, it would be hard for El Submarí Groguet (The Yellow Submarine) to turn down.

With it being reported in numerous publications that Torres' representatives have been making steady progress with The Red Devils, it should be only a matter of time before they announce the deal.

The only question United fans need to ask themselves now is who would be the outgoing players with them already having Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, and Eric Bailly all vying for a place in the starting XI.

