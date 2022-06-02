Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Transfer News: Manchester United Looking to Seal Pau Torres Deal This Summer

Erik Ten Hag will have a plan of what he wants his vision of Manchester United to be and that may well be bringing in one of Europe's top defenders.  

Pau Torres has been solid in a very well drilled defence under Unai Emery at Villarreal, which had caught the attention of United scouts and former manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only 12 months ago. 

Pau Torres

Pau Torres in action for Villarreal

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that a deal for the Spanish international was 'gathering pace' to link up with the Old Trafford side. 

The 25-year-old has said he would prefer to join Ten Hag at United, according to reports on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur also showing an interest in strengthening their defence over the summer. 

Pau Torres

Torres on international duty for Spain 

Emery won't be keen to relinquish the services of the central defender, who has been capped by his country 17 times, but as managers say, every player has a price. The expected fee is to be around £51million, as set out in his latest contract buy out clause, it would be hard for El Submarí Groguet (The Yellow Submarine) to turn down.  

With it being reported in numerous publications that Torres' representatives have been making steady progress with The Red Devils, it should be only a matter of time before they announce the deal. 

Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich

The only question United fans need to ask themselves now is who would be the outgoing players with them already having Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire,  Victor Lindelöf, and Eric Bailly all vying for a place in the starting XI. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich
Transfers

Transfer News: Manchester United Looking to Seal Pau Torres Deal This Summer

By Matt Skinner34 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Dalot Bruno Fernandes
Media

Manchester United Players Called Up By Portugal National Team Ready To Take On Spain

By Saul Escudero7 minutes ago
imago1012206177h
Transfers

Report: Manchester City identify Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips as Fernandinho replacement.

By Ben Thomas16 minutes ago
Dylan Levitt
News

Manchester United Trigger One Year Extension on Dylan Levitt Contract

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Have Put Frenkie De Jong on the Market Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Fred
News

Manchester United's Fred assists as Brazil beat South Korea 5-1 in International Friendly

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
imago1012074932h
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join the race for Manchester United target Sasa Kalajdzic.

By Ben Thomas3 hours ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Jurrien Timber Transfer to Manchester United Could be OFF

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago