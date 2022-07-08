Skip to main content

Manchester United Looking To Strike A Deal For Leipzig Forward

Manchester United are reportedly looking to hijack a deal for Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey.

Ajax have been in negotiations with the German club to sign the player back permanently a year after he left the club on a free transfer, but that move might be jeopardised with United's interest in the player.

Reports emerged in Germany yesterday which first stated of the English club's interest in the young forward, and today reports coming out from England have confirmed it.

brian brobbey

According to a report from ESPN, the Old Trafford club hold an interest in the Dutch player.

Brobbey, who joined Ajax as a kid, came through the ranks of its academy before making his breakthrough in the senior team under then Ajax boss, Erik ten Hag, who is currently the newly appointed manager at the Mancunian side.

As per the same report, United have been in contact with their German counterparts over a potential transfer for the 20-year-old striker and are hoping a deal can be agreed for the player for around €20 million.

