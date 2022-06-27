Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Maintain Contact With Villarreal For Pau Torres

Manchester United have reportedly maintained their contact with La Liga side Villarreal over a possible move for central defender Pau Torres according to a new report.

United have looked at Torres on occasions in the past and are known to be seriously looking at central defenders in the summer window as they look to improve their back line.

The Red Devils have reportedly been looking at Ajax duo Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber however both deals seem to be out of reach for United at the current moment  

Now according to a new report, United are maintaining their existing contact with Villarreal over the possibility of signing Torres.

Pau Torres celebrating victory in the Champions League vs Bayern Munich

Torres has a release clause that United could pay should they be keen about signing the defender this summer. 

It’s known that Torres is a target of United’s as well as also being of interest to new manager, Erik Ten Hag with Torres being a central defender that would fit into the managers system.

According to a new report from 90min football;

“Manchester United have maintained contact with Villarreal about Pau Torres.”

The Spanish international is however of interest to Tottenham Hotspur as well and both Premier League clubs could possibly compete for the players signature this summer. 

