Report: Manchester United Make £34.5million Bid For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Lisandro Martinez and are in the process of making a bid in an attempt to sign the Argentine according to a report.

Martinez is familiar with the work of Erik Ten Hag having played under the Dutchman during Ajax’s title winning season in the Eredivise in the recent 21/22 campaign.

United are in the market for a new central defender, having seemingly been unsuccessful in their attempt to sign Jurrien Timber, also of Ajax.

The Red Devils are now said to be in pursuit of the signature of Martinez, a player that posses the ability to play a number of positions.

The player is also of interest to Premier League rivals, Arsenal who have already seen two bids for the player rejected by Ajax.

United’s interest rapidly increased over the past few days with reports from a number of top journalists suggesting that United were swiftly advancing in negotiations.

According to a new report Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has stated that United have made a bid for Martinez, he reported;

“Manchester United have made an offer of £34.5million for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.”

“Arsenal have already seen one offer of similar value rejected, but United could inflate their proposal with add-ons.

It is thought Ajax are holding out for a package in the region of £43m for the 24-year-old Argentina international.”

