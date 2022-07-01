Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Make £34.5million Bid For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Lisandro Martinez and are in the process of making a bid in an attempt to sign the Argentine according to a report.

Martinez is familiar with the work of Erik Ten Hag having played under the Dutchman during Ajax’s title winning season in the Eredivise in the recent 21/22 campaign.

United are in the market for a new central defender, having seemingly been unsuccessful in their attempt to sign Jurrien Timber, also of Ajax. 

The Red Devils are now said to be in pursuit of the signature of Martinez, a player that posses the ability to play a number of positions. 

lisandro martinez

The player is also of interest to Premier League rivals, Arsenal who have already seen two bids for the player rejected by Ajax. 

United’s interest rapidly increased over the past few days with reports from a number of top journalists suggesting that United were swiftly advancing in negotiations. 

According to a new report Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has stated that United have made a bid for Martinez, he reported;

“Manchester United have made an offer of £34.5million for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.”

“Arsenal have already seen one offer of similar value rejected, but United could inflate their proposal with add-ons.

It is thought Ajax are holding out for a package in the region of £43m for the 24-year-old Argentina international.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make £34.5million Bid For Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace3 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach Verbal Agreement With Ajax For Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Martinez
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Preparing Bid For Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Henderson
Transfers

Report: Nottingham Forest Seal Signing Of Dean Henderson On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Cavani
Transfers

Report: OGC Nice Want To Sign Former Manchester United Striker Edinson Cavani

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Malacia
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Update: Manchester United Closer Than Ever To Reach A Deal With Feyenoord For Dutch Left-Back Tyrell Malacia

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Transfers

Report: Fulham Want To Sign Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

David Ornstein: Manchester United Enter Advanced Negotiations For Lisandro Martinez From Ajax

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago