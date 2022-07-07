Report: Manchester United Make €50million Offer For Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer of around €50million for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez following reports that had said that Martinez had chosen United over Arsenal as his next destination.

United are moving to complete the signing of Martinez following suggestions from Erik Ten Hag to complete the deal as soon as possible.

The Argentine is an impressive player who is quite versatile across the back line with the ability of also playing in defensive midfield, however he is mainly seen as a central defender.

Ten Hag had outlined as the defence as a key area to improve this summer and United have gone out to attempt to secure one of the managers key targets.

Ten Hag used Martinez as a central defender during his title winning season in the 21/22 campaign but now the defender also wants to move on and to the Premier League in particular.

Martinez has had bids sent to Ajax from both United and Arsenal for his services and is said to prefer a move to reunite with his former boss at Old Trafford.

A report on Thursday night has now stated that United have sent a new offer, Mike Verweij reported; “have submitted a new bid of €50 million, including bonuses, for Lisandro Martinez.”

The report concluded with;

“Ajax's board will discuss on Friday how to respond to Manchester United’s offer for Lisandro Martínez”

