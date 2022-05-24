Report: Manchester United Make €55million Bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Manchester United have reportedly made a €55million bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a host of European clubs said to be looking at the midfielder this summer according to reports.
United have been linked with Milinkovic-Savic for a number of years and are seemingly reported as interested in the midfielder in each and every transfer window.
Despite being repeatedly linked to Milinkovic-Savic United have of course never signed the player.
However, despite once again being linked to the midfielder, United could potentially pursue a move for Milinkovic-Savic this summer due to the departing Paul Pogba.
According to La Reppublica via Sport Witness, "Manchester United have made a €55m bid for Sergej Milinković-Savić. The offer is too low as Lazio want €80m, while his agent believes a deal could be agreed for €65-70m. There will be more meetings ‘in the next few days’.
Time will tell whether United will eventually and finally sign the midfielder this summer.
