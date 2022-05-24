Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Make €55million Bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have reportedly made a €55million bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a host of European clubs said to be looking at the midfielder this summer according to reports.

United have been linked with Milinkovic-Savic for a number of years and are seemingly reported as interested in the midfielder in each and every transfer window.

Despite being repeatedly linked to Milinkovic-Savic United have of course never signed the player.

However, despite once again being linked to the midfielder, United could potentially pursue a move for Milinkovic-Savic this summer due to the departing Paul Pogba.

Milinkovic Savic

According to La Reppublica via Sport Witness, "Manchester United have made a €55m bid for Sergej Milinković-Savić. The offer is too low as Lazio want €80m, while his agent believes a deal could be agreed for €65-70m. There will be more meetings ‘in the next few days’.

Time will tell whether United will eventually and finally sign the midfielder this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Make €55million Bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Voted Manchester United Player of the Month for May

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Old Trafford
Media

Report: BBC Have Apologized After Calling Manchester United Rubbish

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
News

Only One Manchester United Player Called Up to Gareth Southgate's England Squad

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Set to Meet With Ralf Rangnick in Manchester United Discussion

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
Opinions

Breaking: Avram Glazer Has Ended The Silence About Manchester United And Spoke About The Future Of The Club

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Tyler Fredricson
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Under 18 Centre-Back Tyler Fredricson Has Signed His First Professional Contract With The Red Devils

By Saul Escudero21 hours ago
Old Trafford
Opinions

Report: All Manchester United Season Tickets For The 2022/2023 Campaign Have Sold Out

By Saul Escudero23 hours ago