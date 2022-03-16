Skip to main content
Manchester United Make Contact With Agent Of Bayern Munich Player

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agent of Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern might lose their star player in the summer, who has 43 goals so far in all competitions this season so far.

The Poland international has a contract at the Bavarian club until June 2023, but there hasn't been any significant progress in extending his stay in Munich.

This has led to a number of clubs monitor developments around the FIFA Best Player award winner.

lewandowski

Lewandowski, who's yet to receive an agreeable contract proposal from his employers, is reportedly said to have attracted the attention of English side Manchester United.

United, who wanted to sign him for free in 2014 before he decided to join his current club Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund, are now in the frame over a potential signing.

According to journalist Tobi Altschäffl of SPORT BILD (as cited by iMiaSanMia), the 2008 Champions League winners have made contact with the agent of Lewandowski.

Pini Zahavi, who represents the forward, is also the agent of current Manchester United player Alex Telles. 

United are said to have expressed their interest in principle to Zahavi over a potential move for the all-time record goalscorer in the Bundesliga.

If this move happens, it would mean Lewandowski will finally be able to play in the Premier League for the first time in his career, after he came very close to joining Blackburn Rovers over a decade ago.

